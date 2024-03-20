|
20.03.2024 12:26:51
Biden Admin And Intel Announce Up To $8.5 Bln In Direct Funding For Semiconductor Projects
(RTTNews) - The Biden Administration announced Wednesday that Intel Corp. (INTC) and the U.S. Department of Commerce have signed a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms (PMT) for up to $8.5 billion in direct funding to Intel for commercial semiconductor projects under the CHIPS and Science Act.
The proposed funding would help advance Intel's critical semiconductor manufacturing and research and development projects at its sites in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon.
Together, the CHIPS Act proposed funding and Intel's previously announced plans to invest more than $100 billion in the U.S. over five years constitute one of the largest public-private investments ever made in the U.S. semiconductor industry.
Intel's investments are expected to create more than 10,000 company jobs and nearly 20,000 construction jobs, and to support more than 50,000 indirect jobs with suppliers and supporting industries.
Under the PMT, Intel would also have the option to draw upon federal loans of up to $11 billion. Intel also plans to claim the U.S. Treasury Department's Investment Tax Credit (ITC), which is expected to be up to 25% of qualified investments of more than $100 billion over five years.
The historic investment will create thousands of new company positions and construction jobs, foster U.S.-based R&D, strengthen U.S. supply chains, and help ensure American leadership in leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing and technology capabilities.
