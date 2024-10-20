|
20.10.2024 16:38:31
Boeing Considers Asset Sales To Boost Cash Flow And Streamline Operations : Report
(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) is evaluating potential asset sales to generate crucial cash while divesting non-core or underperforming divisions, the Wall Street Journal report citing sources familiar with the situation.
Recently, the company finalized a deal to sell a small defense subsidiary that produces surveillance equipment for the U.S. military, the Journal reported.
During recent financial performance meetings, Boeing's CEO has urged leaders of the company's various units to assess and present the value of their divisions, the report said.
In mid-October, Boeing announced that it secured a $10 billion supplemental credit agreement with BofA Securities, Inc., Citibank, N.A., Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
Striking IAM union members will vote on whether to accept Boeing's (BA) new proposal on Wednesday, October 23, which includes a 35% pay hike over four years. Details of the potential strike settlement, including the date on which workers would return to work if the vote passes, will be included in the voting process, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 751 said in a statement on Saturday.
The latest offer includes a $7,000 ratification bonus, a reinstated incentive plan, and enhanced contributions to workers' 401(k) retirement plans, featuring a one-time $5,000 contribution along with up to 12% in employer contributions. However, the offer does not restore the traditional pension plan that was removed from union members a decade ago.
More than 33,000 members of the IAM at Boeing locations in Washington state, Oregon, and California have been on strike since September 13.
Earlier this month, Boeing announced plans to lay off approximately 10% of its workforce, or about 17,000 employees, amid ongoing financial losses and production delays caused by the strike involving union machinists. The company anticipates a significant loss in the third quarter due to the IAM work stoppage and charges in its commercial airplanes and defence segments.
Boeing withdrew its pay offer to the approximately 33,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), stating that the union had not taken its proposals seriously after two days of talks.
Last month, Boeing announced what it called its 'best and final' offer to workers, proposing a 30% wage increase over four years—lower than the 40% demanded by the union.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.10.24
|Boeing-Anleihen in Gefahr: Junk-Rating droht (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 legt letztendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.24
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.24
|Boeing-Aktie höher: Boeing könnte Unternehmensteile verkaufen und will Streikenden massiv mehr Geld zahlen (dpa-AFX)
|
21.10.24
|Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen
|21.10.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|21.10.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
|14.10.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.24
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|21.10.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
|14.10.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.24
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|21.10.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.24
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.10.24
|Boeing Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.01.23
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.12.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.12.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co.
|148,04
|0,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Dienstag Verluste. Auch der deutsche Leitindex hat seine anfänglichen Gewinne abgegeben. Die US-Börsen konnten sich am Dienstag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden unterdessen keine einheitliche Richtung.