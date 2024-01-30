30.01.2024 21:04:51

Boeing Drops Request For Safety Exemption For 737 Max 7 Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) has withdrawn its request for a time-limited exemption (TLE) regarding the current engine inlet de-icing system, which would have allowed the 737 Max 7 to be certified with a known noncompliance under current regulatory standards.

Last year, Boeing requested federal regulators to permit the delivery of its 737-7 aircraft to customers despite not meeting a safety standard that would prevent part of the engine housing from overheating and breaking off midflight.

Boeing had discovered that operating the aircraft's engine anti-ice (EAI) system in certain conditions could cause the composite inlets to overheat, posing a risk of breaking apart under operational loads. As a result, the FAA ordered a temporary operational work-around for in-service 737 MAXs.

The decision to withdraw the exemption request comes in the wake of the Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines flight 1282 incident, where a manufacturing flaw involving loose or missing bolts led to the loss of an emergency exit door plug during climb. Following this incident and the subsequent grounding of nearly 200 planes, Boeing's commitment to safety has been under scrutiny.

In response to criticism from U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth and others, Boeing announced that it would withdraw its petition seeking permission from the FAA to bypass safety standards and expedite the deployment of aircraft with a known safety defect. This incident, along with ongoing production quality issues, has led to intense public scrutiny of both Boeing and the FAA.

Boeing is expected to provide more details about the 737-7 and its new certification timeline during its Jan. 31 annual earnings presentation for 2023. Before the recent decisions, certification of the 737-7 was anticipated to occur at the beginning of 2024. But now, the decision is likely to delay FAA certification of the smallest MAX variant until at least 2025.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen

31.01.24 Boeing Buy UBS AG
31.01.24 Boeing Equal Weight Barclays Capital
31.01.24 Boeing Outperform RBC Capital Markets
30.01.24 Boeing Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.24 Boeing Equal Weight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Boeing Co. 193,10 4,46% Boeing Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: US-Handel endet schwächer -- ATX schließt knapp im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel ins Minus. An der Wall Street ging es am Mittwoch abwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen