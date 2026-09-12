Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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12.09.2026 19:48:22
Broadcom vs. Micron Technology: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the artificial intelligence era accelerates, choosing between a diversified infrastructure leader and a specialized memory provider remains a key challenge for investors. Is Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) or Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) the better buy today?
Broadcom offers a wide array of semiconductor and software solutions, ranging from networking hardware to enterprise software. Micron focuses specifically on memory and storage technologies like DRAM and NAND, which are essential for high-performance computing. While both companies are riding the wave of AI-driven demand, they offer different levels of exposure to various tech subsectors.
Broadcom designs semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for enterprise and AI data centers. Its business spans networking and storage, serving major clients through agreements like a $200 billion memorandum of understanding with Samsung and a $30 billion chip commitment from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The company faces significant customer concentration, as sales to distributors account for nearly 48% of net revenue. Aggregate sales to its top five end customers represent approximately 40% of net revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.
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