ChronoScale Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

ChronoScale Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A427JC / ISIN: US1709241046

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27.08.2026 17:04:14

ChronoScale Holdings Stock Rises 7% On Microsoft AI Deployment Plan

(RTTNews) - Shares of ChronoScale Holdings Corporation (CHRN) are rising about 7 percent on Thursday morning after the company announced plans with Microsoft (MSFT) for a 50-megawatt AI compute deployment in North America.

The company's shares are currently trading at $22.62 on the Nasdaq, gaining 6.96 percent in the latest session. The stock opened at $22.00 and touched an intraday high of $24.19. Over the past 12 months, the shares have traded between $3.47 and $30.00.

The deployment will feature NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems and advanced liquid-cooling infrastructure designed for high-density AI workloads. The project will integrate ChronoScale's experience developing and operating purpose-built AI infrastructure with Microsoft's global cloud and AI capabilities.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

ChronoScale Corporation Registered Shs 0,00 0,00% ChronoScale Corporation Registered Shs
Microsoft Corp. 433,45 1,68% Microsoft Corp.

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