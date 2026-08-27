ChronoScale Holdings Stock Rises 7% On Microsoft AI Deployment Plan

(RTTNews) - Shares of ChronoScale Holdings Corporation (CHRN) are rising about 7 percent on Thursday morning after the company announced plans with Microsoft (MSFT) for a 50-megawatt AI compute deployment in North America.

The company's shares are currently trading at $22.62 on the Nasdaq, gaining 6.96 percent in the latest session. The stock opened at $22.00 and touched an intraday high of $24.19. Over the past 12 months, the shares have traded between $3.47 and $30.00.

The deployment will feature NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems and advanced liquid-cooling infrastructure designed for high-density AI workloads. The project will integrate ChronoScale's experience developing and operating purpose-built AI infrastructure with Microsoft's global cloud and AI capabilities.