ChronoScale Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A427JC / ISIN: US1709241046
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27.08.2026 17:04:14
ChronoScale Holdings Stock Rises 7% On Microsoft AI Deployment Plan
(RTTNews) - Shares of ChronoScale Holdings Corporation (CHRN) are rising about 7 percent on Thursday morning after the company announced plans with Microsoft (MSFT) for a 50-megawatt AI compute deployment in North America.
The company's shares are currently trading at $22.62 on the Nasdaq, gaining 6.96 percent in the latest session. The stock opened at $22.00 and touched an intraday high of $24.19. Over the past 12 months, the shares have traded between $3.47 and $30.00.
The deployment will feature NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems and advanced liquid-cooling infrastructure designed for high-density AI workloads. The project will integrate ChronoScale's experience developing and operating purpose-built AI infrastructure with Microsoft's global cloud and AI capabilities.
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