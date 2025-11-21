Microsoft Aktie

21.11.2025 04:49:40

Citi Announces CFO Transition And Strategic Business Realignment

(RTTNews) - Citi today announced a series of leadership transitions and organizational changes designed to strengthen its competitive position and accelerate growth.

Mark Mason, who has served as Citi's Chief Financial Officer since 2019, will transition out of the Chief Financial Officer role in early March 2026. Following the filing of Citi's 2025 year-end financial reports, Mason will become Executive Vice Chair and Senior Executive Advisor to Chair and CEO Jane Fraser.

Mason, who joined Citi in 2001 and has held several senior leadership roles across finance and strategy, intends to pursue leadership opportunities outside of Citi by the end of 2026.

Gonzalo Luchetti, currently Head of U.S. Personal Banking, will succeed Mason as CFO after the transition period. Since joining Citi in 2006, Luchetti has held leadership roles across multiple businesses worldwide, building a strong track record in both strategic direction and disciplined execution. He has led U.S. Personal Banking since 2021 and will work closely with Mason to ensure delivery of Citi's 2026 return target.

As part of its organizational realignment, Citi will integrate Retail Banking into its Wealth business. Everyday Banking, Citi Priority, Citigold, and Citigold Private Client relationship tiers will be consolidated under a single group led by Kate Luft, who will become Head of U.S. Retail Banking and Citigold. Luft, who joined Citi in 2008, has held leadership roles across Latin America, Australia, and U.S. Personal Banking, most recently serving as Head of Retail Banking.

Additionally, Citi's Branded Cards and Retail Services businesses will be combined to form U.S. Consumer Cards, one of Citi's five core businesses. Pam Habner, currently Head of Branded Cards and Lending, will lead the new business unit. Reporting directly to Jane Fraser and joining Citi's Executive Management Team, Habner will oversee a portfolio serving more than 70 million U.S. customers and partnerships with iconic brands such as American Airlines and Costco.

19.11.25 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.11.25 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.11.25 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.11.25 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.11.25 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
