Mehr als Raketen: Fokus auf Unternehmen der Space Economy. Hier mehr erfahren! -W-

Coca-Cola Aktie

Coca-Cola für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.07.2026 13:24:06

Coca-Cola Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) raised its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026. The company also provided outlook for the third quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects comparable currency neutral earnings growth of 7 to 8 percent, and comparable earnings per share growth of 9 to 10 percent from the $3.00 per share reported in 2025, implying earnings in a range of $3.27 to $3.30 per share.

It also projects organic revenue growth of about 5 percent, with approximate 1 percent currency tailwind and a 2 to 3 percent headwind from acquisitions and divestitures.

Previously, the company expected comparable currency neutral earnings growth of 6 to 7 percent, and comparable earnings per share growth of 8 to 9 percent from the $3.00 per share reported in 2025, implying earnings in a range of $3.24 to $3.27 per share. It also expected organic revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent.

For the second quarter, Coca-Cola expects comparable net revenues to include a 1 percent currency tailwind, and a 1 percent headwind from acquisitions and divestitures. Comparable earnings per share are expected to include a 3 percent currency tailwind, both based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, KO is trading on the NYSE at $86.68, up $2.58 or 3.07 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

mehr Nachrichten