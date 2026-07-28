Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
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28.07.2026 13:14:23
Coca-Cola Company Q2 Income Rises
(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Company (KO) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $4.425 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $3.810 billion, or $0.88 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $4.176 billion or $0.97 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $13.380 billion from $12.535 billion last year.
Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $4.425 Bln. vs. $3.810 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $13.380 Bln vs. $12.535 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 9 % To 10 %
Third Quarter guidance: Comparable EPS (non-GAAP): Approx 3% Comparable net revenues:Approx. 1% currency tailwind1 • Approx. 1% headwind from acquisitions and divestitures.
Full year Guidance: Organic revenues (non-GAAP): Approx. 5% growth.
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