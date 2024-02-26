|
Customer Arrested For Assaulting McDonald Employee
(RTTNews) - In Boston, Massachusetts, a McDonald's Corp. (MCD) customer reportedly attacked an employee over touching the lid of his drink.
Police stated that a 34-year-old man was charged with assault following the incident at South Station on Saturday night. The suspect, identified as Odair Andrade, became enraged when the employee made contact with his drink's lid.
Andrade was apprehended for physically assaulting the employee with his fists and a cash register.
Witnesses, including Joshua Venter, characterized the violent confrontation as alarming and concerning to Boston 25 News.
Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police promptly detained Andrade, who is now confronting multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, while, the victim received immediate medical treatment on-site.
