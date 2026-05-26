NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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26.05.2026 12:30:00
Did Nvidia Just Say "Checkmate" to Intel and AMD?
As has become the norm, the artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently reported strong earnings for the first quarter of its fiscal 2027.The company reported adjusted earnings and revenue ahead of Wall Street estimates and also provided a current-quarter revenue outlook well ahead of analysts' expectations.However, the unexpected part of the quarter came when Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, on the earnings conference call, announced that the company is making a big move in central processing units (CPU) and is expecting a strong year of revenue from the division, as well as a new total addressable market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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