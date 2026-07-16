NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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16.07.2026 12:00:00
Does Palantir's Latest Partnership With Nvidia Make It a Screaming Buy?
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) made a big announcement the other day that flew under many investors' radars. Nvidia and Palantir said they formed a partnership to deploy sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) for government agencies.Why is that a big deal? Well, government agencies can't just plug information into a model like Gemini or ChatGPT as most others can. That's because the information put into these generative AI models is retained by the companies that run them, so sensitive information could be entered that could have national security implications.Palantir and Nvidia's announcement remedies that situation and clears the way for these two to build the future of AI for government agencies. This is a big deal, but which company benefits most? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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