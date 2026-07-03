Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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03.07.2026 13:49:00
Don't Buy Amazon Stock Until You Read This
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly makes the short list of the best-performing stocks so far this century. Over the past two decades, shares have risen 12,350% (as of June 29). You would have over $1.2 million today if you made a hypothetical $10,000 investment in late June 2006.The "Magnificent Seven" stock currently trades 13% off its peak, which can be viewed as an attractive entry point to acquire a disruptive enterprise with a strong position in online shopping, digital advertising, and cloud computing.It's a good idea not to rush, though. Don't buy Amazon shares until you read this first.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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