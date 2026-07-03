Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.07.2026 13:49:00

Don't Buy Amazon Stock Until You Read This

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly makes the short list of the best-performing stocks so far this century. Over the past two decades, shares have risen 12,350% (as of June 29). You would have over $1.2 million today if you made a hypothetical $10,000 investment in late June 2006.The "Magnificent Seven" stock currently trades 13% off its peak, which can be viewed as an attractive entry point to acquire a disruptive enterprise with a strong position in online shopping, digital advertising, and cloud computing.It's a good idea not to rush, though. Don't buy Amazon shares until you read this first.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten