Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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29.06.2026 22:00:00

Down 35% on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Panic: Why Smart Investors Are Loading Up on Microsoft Stock

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has not been a highly valued stock by the market lately. While the majority of the market has notched new all-time highs within the past year, Microsoft has floundered. It's now 35% down from its all-time high, making it look like a potentially great stock to buy on the dip. However, just because a stock is on sale doesn't mean that it's cheap. Let's take a look at Microsoft's stock price and see if you should consider buying its shares now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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