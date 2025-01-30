|
30.01.2025 13:52:06
Elmos Semiconductor SE: 1 billion Elmos LED controller ICs delivered
|
Elmos: 1 billion Elmos LED controller ICs delivered
Leverkusen, January 30, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has reached a significant milestone: Since the start of production of its LED controller ICs for use in cars, a total of 1 billion of these microchips have been delivered.
Elmos recognized the potential for future lighting solutions in cars at an early stage and has since continuously expanded its product portfolio for interior lighting, which today comprises around 30 different LED products. Within ten years, Elmos has become a leader in the field of automotive LED controller ICs for static and dynamic lighting applications for taillights and ambient interior lighting.
“The delivery of one billion LED controller ICs is an outstanding success, which we attribute to the close cooperation with our customers and continuous innovation in product development,” says Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, CSO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “Our solutions not only offer the highest quality and efficiency, but also excellent integration into modern vehicle technologies.”
Elmos microchips are used worldwide in the vehicles of many well-known manufacturers. The company is one of the leading suppliers in this field and its products support current and future requirements of the automotive industry, such as energy-efficient and adaptable LED controller ICs. Elmos supplies semiconductor solutions to customers all over the world and contributes to making lighting applications in vehicles more versatile by continuously developing its portfolio and focusing on innovative technologies.
Further information about Elmos products are also presented in a virtual showroom:
Contact
About Elmos
Notice
End of Media Release
Issuer: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Key word(s): Enterprise
30.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-99
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2078217
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2078217 30.01.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductormehr Nachrichten
|
13:52
|Elmos Semiconductor SE: 1 Milliarde ausgelieferte Elmos LED Controller-ICs (EQS Group)
|
13:52
|Elmos Semiconductor SE: 1 billion Elmos LED controller ICs delivered (EQS Group)
|
29.01.25
|Handel in Frankfurt: Zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Gewinne im TecDAX (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.25
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Handelsstart mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.25
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.25
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.25
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: Zum Handelsende Gewinne im TecDAX (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.25
|Freundlicher Handel: TecDAX im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductormehr Analysen
|09.01.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|08.01.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|06.01.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|06.01.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.12.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.01.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|08.01.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|06.01.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|06.01.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.12.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.01.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|08.01.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|06.01.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|06.01.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.12.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.05.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.10.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09.05.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Elmos Semiconductor
|70,70
|-0,98%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX im Plus -- DAX macht weiterhin Rekorde -- Tokio schließt etwas höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnet am Donnerstag leichte Aufschläge. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börse in Japan zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel fester.