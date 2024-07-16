|
16.07.2024 17:50:47
EQS-Adhoc: adidas increases its full-year guidance following better-than-expected second quarter results
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
adidas today announced preliminary results for the second quarter of 2024. In Q2, currency-neutral revenues increased 11% versus the prior year. In euro terms, the company’s revenues grew 9% to € 5.822 billion (2023: € 5.343 billion). Excluding Yeezy sales in both years, currency-neutral revenues increased 16% during the quarter.
The company’s gross margin reached 50.8% in Q2 (2023: 50.9%). The underlying adidas gross margin improved strongly, reflecting better sell-throughs, reduced discounting, lower sourcing costs and a more favorable category mix. The significantly smaller Yeezy business had a negative impact on the year-over-year comparison. The company’s second quarter operating profit increased to € 346 million (2023: € 176 million), including a contribution of around € 50 million from the sale of parts of the remaining Yeezy inventory.
Following the better-than-expected performance during the quarter and considering the current momentum, the company has increased its full-year guidance. adidas now expects currency-neutral revenues to increase at a high-single-digit rate in 2024 (previously: increase at a mid- to high-single-digit rate). The company’s operating profit is now expected to reach a level of around € 1.0 billion (previously: to reach a level of around € 700 million).
Within its guidance, the company assumes the sale of the remaining Yeezy inventory during the remainder of the year to occur on average at cost. This would result in additional sales of around € 150 million and no further profit contribution during the remainder of the year.
The company continues to expect unfavorable currency effects to weigh significantly on the company’s profitability this year. These effects are negatively impacting both reported revenues and the gross margin development in 2024. This was particularly the case during the first half of the year.
***
End of Inside Information
16-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adidas AG
|Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 9132 84 0
|Fax:
|+49 9132 84 2241
|Internet:
|www.adidas-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWWW0, US00687A1079, US00687P1049
|WKN:
|A1EWWW, A0MNCC , 909676
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1947517
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1947517 16-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu adidasmehr Nachrichten
|
13:19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Adidas auf 260 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|
12:28
|adidas-Aktie: Warburg Research vergibt Hold (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Schwache Performance in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 fällt am Mittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Schwacher Handel: LUS-DAX verliert (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: DAX in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
10:37
|adidas-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch Baader Bank (finanzen.at)
|
10:13
|adidas-Aktie-Analyse: Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG bewertet mit Sell (finanzen.at)
|
10:04
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Ziel für Adidas auf 265 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu adidasmehr Analysen
|11:36
|adidas Hold
|Warburg Research
|09:49
|adidas Reduce
|Baader Bank
|09:22
|adidas Sell
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|08:31
|adidas Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:56
|adidas Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11:36
|adidas Hold
|Warburg Research
|09:49
|adidas Reduce
|Baader Bank
|09:22
|adidas Sell
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|08:31
|adidas Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:56
|adidas Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|08:31
|adidas Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:14
|adidas Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.07.24
|adidas Buy
|UBS AG
|16.07.24
|adidas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.07.24
|adidas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:49
|adidas Reduce
|Baader Bank
|09:22
|adidas Sell
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|30.04.24
|adidas Reduce
|Baader Bank
|18.04.24
|adidas Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.04.24
|adidas Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11:36
|adidas Hold
|Warburg Research
|07:56
|adidas Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07:15
|adidas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.07.24
|adidas Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.07.24
|adidas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|adidas
|235,00
|-1,47%