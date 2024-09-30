"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
30.09.2024 17:45:23

EQS-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 23-27 September 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Airbus SE: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 23-27 September 2024

30-Sep-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release, 30 September 2024

 

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 23-27 September 2024

 

Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).


The transactions are part of a share buyback programme announced on 9 September 2024, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.


The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2024, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital.

 

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code)
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 23.09.2024 NL0000235190 79,692  131.7651 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 24.09.2024 NL0000235190 49,931 134.5196 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 25.09.2024 NL0000235190 47,187 133.6203 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 26.09.2024 NL0000235190 70,332 134.3462 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 27.09.2024 NL0000235190 67,849 133,7273 XPAR
    TOTAL         314,991 133.4786  

 

The total number of shares purchased under the programme from 9 September 2024 up to 27 September 2024 amounts to 1,073,771 shares and the total consideration of those purchases amounts to € 140,965,690.32. 

 

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information#buyback.

 Contacts for the media

Guillaume Steuer
Airbus
+33 6 73 82 11 68
guillaume.steuer@airbus.com		 Rod Stone
Airbus
+33 531 08 58 26
rod.stone@airbus.com
 

 



End of Inside Information

30-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1998881

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1998881  30-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1998881&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Airbus SE (ex EADS)mehr Nachrichten