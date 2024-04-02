02.04.2024 07:58:42

EQS-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA launches exchange offer with 15% tender option to the holders of certain perpetual notes

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Tender Offer/Corporate Action
Aroundtown SA launches exchange offer with 15% tender option to the holders of certain perpetual notes

02-Apr-2024 / 07:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Aroundtown launches exchange offer with 15% tender option to the holders of certain perpetual notes

Luxembourg, 2 April 2024 - The Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries “Aroundtown”) has resolved today to launch a voluntary exchange and tender offer (the “Offer”) to the holders of four of its Euro denominated outstanding perpetual notes with the ISIN codes XS1508392625, XS2055106210, XS1752984440 and XS2027946610 ("Existing Perpetuals Notes"). Under the Offer, holders of the Existing Perpetual Notes will have the opportunity to exchange existing eligible holdings into either: (i) new perpetual notes at the relevant exchange ratio and a cash amount for participating in the exchange, or (ii) new perpetual notes at the relevant exchange ratio, a cash amount for participating in the exchange and a 15% redemption of their exchanged notes for cash.

Under the Offer, holders of the Existing Perpetual Notes with the ISIN code XS1508392625 and a current coupon of 7.078% and the ISIN code XS2055106210 and a current coupon of 3.375% (coupon of ca. 6.6% at next reset date under current 5-year mid-swap) are invited to exchange their instruments into newly issued undated subordinated notes with a coupon of 7.125% and a term of 6 years until the first reset date. The new notes are expected to be rated BBB- by S&P Global Ratings Europe Limited. This part of the Offer is subject to achieving a minimum new issue size of EUR 200,000,000.00.

In addition, holders of the Existing Perpetual Notes with the ISIN code XS1752984440 and a current coupon of 4.542% and the ISIN code XS2027946610 and a current coupon of 2.875% (coupon of ca. 6.1% at next reset date under current 5-year mid-swap) are invited to exchange their instruments into newly issued undated subordinated notes with a coupon of 5% and a term of 5.25 years until the first reset date. The new notes are expected to be rated BBB- by S&P Global Ratings Europe Limited. This part of the Offer is subject to achieving a minimum new issue size of EUR 200,000,000.00.

The offer period will start on 2 April 2024 and end at 5:00 p.m. CET on 9 April 2024, unless extended, withdrawn, amended or terminated by the Company.

The new undated subordinated notes will be issued by a subsidiary of the Company, Aroundtown Finance S.à r.l. and will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed on a subordinated basis by the Company and will rank pari passu with all other subordinated notes issued or guaranteed by the Company. The newly issued undated subordinated notes shall be listed on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the MTF Market operated by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Aroundtown aims to recover or maintain the equity content under S&P rating methodology.

The Offer is subject to certain conditions. The details of the Offer will be made available in an Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum.



End of Inside Information

02-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 288 313
E-mail: info@aroundtown.de
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de
ISIN: LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS2114459550, XS1508392625, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2055106210, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, AU3CB0252955, CA04269KAA12, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1961042915, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023872174, XS2023873149, XS2198981263, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848,
WKN: A2DW8Z, A1Z07A, A18V71, A180VY, A1839S, A1899S, A19LQR, A19QUX, A19Q3W, A19VK9, A19Z76, A19U7Q
Indices: MDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT, GPR 250
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1870995

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1870995  02-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870995&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aroundtown SAmehr Analysen

27.03.24 Aroundtown Neutral UBS AG
27.03.24 Aroundtown Underweight Barclays Capital
27.03.24 Aroundtown Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.03.24 Aroundtown Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.03.24 Aroundtown Add Baader Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aroundtown SA 1,94 -0,08% Aroundtown SA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Anleger am heimischen Markt lassen es am Dienstag vorbörslich ruhig angehen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich vorbörslich kaum. Die Börsen in Asien notieren am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen