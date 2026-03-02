EQS-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Guidance 2026 –– New Share Buyback Program

EQS-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Capital measures / Share buybacks

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Guidance 2026 –– New Share Buyback Program



The Executive Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, today resolved – with the approval of the Supervisory Board – the business plan for the financial year 2026.

The slowing skin care market and the volatile economic environment have a negative impact on the short-term growth outlook for Beiersdorf’s Consumer business segment. Despite these challenges, Beiersdorf will continue to pursue important planned strategic investments in its brands to secure mid- and long-term value generation. Against this backdrop, the Executive Board expects the Consumer business segment’s sales for the 2026 financial year to be flat to slightly growing organically and the EBIT margin (excluding special factors) to be slightly below previous year's level.

For the tesa business segment, sales are expected to be flat to slightly growing organically for the 2026 financial year and – also due to investments in strategic growth areas – the EBIT margin (excluding special factors) is expected to be slightly below previous year’s level. On this basis, the Executive Board expects the Group to achieve flat to slightly growing organic sales in the 2026 financial year and an operating EBIT margin (excluding special factors) slightly below previous year's level.

In the previous year 2025, organic sales growth was 2.4% with an operating EBIT margin (excluding special factors) of 14.0% at the Group level. In line with market expectations, the Consumer business segment achieved an organic sales growth of 2.5% with an operating EBIT margin (excluding special factors) of 13.6% and the tesa business segment an organic sales growth of 1.8% with an operating EBIT margin (excluding special items) of 16.1%.

Furthermore, the Executive Board today resolved – with the approval of the Supervisory Board – to buy back shares in the Company in the amount of up to €750 million over the next two years. This follows the successful completion of the share buyback programs in 2024 and 2025.



The Company will announce further details on the new share buyback program in accordance with the statutory provisions before the start of the share buyback program. Treasury shares held by the Company will be cancelled to the extent necessary to carry out the share buyback program.

