Beiersdorf Aktie
WKN: 520000 / ISIN: DE0005200000
|
02.03.2026 19:50:34
EQS-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Guidance 2026 –– New Share Buyback Program
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Capital measures / Share buybacks
Guidance 2026 –– New Share Buyback Program
The Executive Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, today resolved – with the approval of the Supervisory Board – the business plan for the financial year 2026.
The slowing skin care market and the volatile economic environment have a negative impact on the short-term growth outlook for Beiersdorf’s Consumer business segment. Despite these challenges, Beiersdorf will continue to pursue important planned strategic investments in its brands to secure mid- and long-term value generation. Against this backdrop, the Executive Board expects the Consumer business segment’s sales for the 2026 financial year to be flat to slightly growing organically and the EBIT margin (excluding special factors) to be slightly below previous year's level.
For the tesa business segment, sales are expected to be flat to slightly growing organically for the 2026 financial year and – also due to investments in strategic growth areas – the EBIT margin (excluding special factors) is expected to be slightly below previous year’s level. On this basis, the Executive Board expects the Group to achieve flat to slightly growing organic sales in the 2026 financial year and an operating EBIT margin (excluding special factors) slightly below previous year's level.
In the previous year 2025, organic sales growth was 2.4% with an operating EBIT margin (excluding special factors) of 14.0% at the Group level. In line with market expectations, the Consumer business segment achieved an organic sales growth of 2.5% with an operating EBIT margin (excluding special factors) of 13.6% and the tesa business segment an organic sales growth of 1.8% with an operating EBIT margin (excluding special items) of 16.1%.
Furthermore, the Executive Board today resolved – with the approval of the Supervisory Board – to buy back shares in the Company in the amount of up to €750 million over the next two years. This follows the successful completion of the share buyback programs in 2024 and 2025.
The Company will announce further details on the new share buyback program in accordance with the statutory provisions before the start of the share buyback program. Treasury shares held by the Company will be cancelled to the extent necessary to carry out the share buyback program.
Contact:
Christopher Sheldon
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000
E-Mail: Investor.Relations@Beiersdorf.com
Florian Dieckmann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001
E-Mail: cc@beiersdorf.com
End of Inside Information
02-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
|Beiersdorfstraße 1 - 9
|22529 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 4909-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 4909-34 34
|E-mail:
|kontakt@Beiersdorf.com
|Internet:
|www.Beiersdorf.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005200000
|WKN:
|520000
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2284106
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2284106 02-March-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Beiersdorf AG
|
20:55
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Beiersdorf rutscht nach schwachem Ausblick deutlich ab (dpa-AFX)
|
20:35
|Beiersdorf sieht 2026 kaum Wachstum - Aktienrückkäufe für bis zu 750 Millionen (dpa-AFX)
|
20:19
|Beiersdorf sieht 2026 maximal ein leichtes Wachstum (Dow Jones)
|
19:50
|EQS-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Prognose 2026 – Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm beschlossen (EQS Group)
|
19:50
|EQS-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Guidance 2026 –– New Share Buyback Program (EQS Group)
|
17:58
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX beendet die Montagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
13:04
|Beiersdorf-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Overweight (finanzen.at)