Redcare Pharmacy Aktie
WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747
|
10.11.2025 18:31:23
EQS-Adhoc: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: New CFO Hendrik Krampe.
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board:
Sevenum, the Netherlands, 10 November 2025. Redcare Pharmacy announces today that the Supervisory Board has designated Hendrik Krampe as member of the Managing Board and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 December 2025. The appointment of Hendrik Krampe is on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting to be held in April 2026 for consultation.
Contact:
rikutis consulting
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17
E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com
End of Inside Information
10-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
|Internet:
|www.redcare-pharmacy.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y072
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2227214
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2227214 10-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
