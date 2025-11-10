EQS-Adhoc: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: New CFO Hendrik Krampe.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board:

New CFO Hendrik Krampe. Sevenum, the Netherlands, 10 November 2025. Redcare Pharmacy announces today that the Supervisory Board has designated Hendrik Krampe as member of the Managing Board and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 December 2025. The appointment of Hendrik Krampe is on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting to be held in April 2026 for consultation.

Contact:

rikutis consulting

Thomas Schnorrenberg

Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17

