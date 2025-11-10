ETF Anlage mit 500 Euro Prämie! Jetzt OSKAR ETF starten und bis zu 500 Euro Prämie erhalten -W-

Redcare Pharmacy Aktie

Redcare Pharmacy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
10.11.2025 18:31:23

EQS-Adhoc: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: New CFO Hendrik Krampe.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: New CFO Hendrik Krampe.

10-Nov-2025 / 18:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: 
New CFO Hendrik Krampe.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 10 November 2025. Redcare Pharmacy announces today that the Supervisory Board has designated Hendrik Krampe as member of the Managing Board and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 December 2025. The appointment of Hendrik Krampe is on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting to be held in April 2026 for consultation.


Contact:
rikutis consulting
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17
E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com


End of Inside Information

10-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
Internet: www.redcare-pharmacy.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y072
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2227214

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2227214  10-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)mehr Nachrichten