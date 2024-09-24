|
EQS-Adhoc: Commerzbank AG appoints new Chairwoman of the Board of Managing Directors
EQS-Ad-hoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
The Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG has appointed Dr. Bettina Orlopp as new Chairwoman of the Board of Managing Directors effective with resignation of current Chairman Dr. Manfred Knof. She will assume office in the near future.
Furthermore, the Supervisory Board has decided to appoint Michael Kotzbauer as Deputy Chairman effective at the same time.
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management’s current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
Contact:
Christoph Wortig
Head of Investor Relations
Commerzbank AG
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 69 9353 10080
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com
Der heimische Markt konnte seine Gewinne am Dienstag letztlich nicht halten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag stärker. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentiert sich fester. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Dienstag teils kräftig zu.