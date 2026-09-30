CTS Eventim Aktie

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WKN: 547030 / ISIN: DE0005470306

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30.09.2026 11:56:03

EQS-Adhoc: CTS EVENTIM: CFO Dr William Willms leaves the Executive Board with immediate effect

EQS-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
CTS EVENTIM: CFO Dr William Willms leaves the Executive Board with immediate effect

30-Sep-2026 / 11:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

CTS EVENTIM: CFO Dr William Willms leaves the Executive Board with immediate effect

Munich, 30 September 2026 – Dr William Willms, Chief Financial Officer of EVENTIM Management AG, the general partner of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA, leaves the Executive Board with immediate effect.

Dr Philipp Knigge, Senior Vice President Finance, who has held various finance positions at CTS EVENTIM for around nine years, will take over his responsibilities on an interim basis.

 

ABOUT CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2025, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of EUR 3.1 billion across more than 25 countries.

 

COPRORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Christian Colmorgen  
Vice President Corporate Communications
christian.colmorgen@eventim.de

 

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

 



End of Inside Information

30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: +49 421 3666 0
Fax: +49 421 3666 290
E-mail: info@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900FDHSN08UBJII80
EQS News ID: 2407870

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2407870  30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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