CTS Eventim Aktie
WKN: 547030 / ISIN: DE0005470306
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30.09.2026 11:56:03
EQS-Adhoc: CTS EVENTIM: CFO Dr William Willms leaves the Executive Board with immediate effect
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EQS-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)
CTS EVENTIM: CFO Dr William Willms leaves the Executive Board with immediate effect
Munich, 30 September 2026 – Dr William Willms, Chief Financial Officer of EVENTIM Management AG, the general partner of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA, leaves the Executive Board with immediate effect.
Dr Philipp Knigge, Senior Vice President Finance, who has held various finance positions at CTS EVENTIM for around nine years, will take over his responsibilities on an interim basis.
ABOUT CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2025, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of EUR 3.1 billion across more than 25 countries.
COPRORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Christian Colmorgen
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Marco Haeckermann
End of Inside Information
30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 3666 0
|Fax:
|+49 421 3666 290
|E-mail:
|info@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900FDHSN08UBJII80
|EQS News ID:
|2407870
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2407870 30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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|Bernstein Research
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|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|CTS Eventim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|CTS Eventim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
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