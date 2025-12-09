Delivery Hero Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE emphasizes focus on unlocking value through delivering operational and financial improvements as well as continuously evaluating strategic options
|
Delivery Hero SE emphasizes focus on unlocking value through delivering operational and financial improvements as well as continuously evaluating strategic options
Berlin, December 9, 2025 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) publicly emphasizes its focus on unlocking value through significant operational and structural improvements as part of its “profitable growth strategy” over the last two years and the ongoing assessment of strategic options. In this context, today, the Company will release a comprehensive shareholder letter, in which it also highlights the commitment of the Management Board and the Supervisory Boards to addressing the current share price performance.
The assessment includes:
- Conducting “best-owner” evaluations for selected assets and country operations,
- Assessing strategic partnerships for selected assets and country operations,
- Evaluating capital market transactions for selected assets and country operations, and
- Reviewing value enhancing capital structure and capital allocation measures.
The outcome of this assessment may result in the decision to pursue and execute selected strategic measures. No decision on any such measure has yet been taken, and there can be no guarantee that any such measure will be executed and, if executed, will improve shareholder value.
The full shareholder letter will be published as a press release and be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Financial News”.
