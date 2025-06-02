Gerresheimer Aktie
WKN DE: A0LD6E / ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
|
02.06.2025 11:40:24
EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Adjustment of Guidance for 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Dividend
Gerresheimer AG: Adjustment of Guidance for 2025
Duesseldorf, June 2, 2025. Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6) is adjusting its guidance for 2025. This is due in particular to continuing subdued demand in the cosmetics market and a decline in demand for containment solutions for oral liquid medications, which the company considers to be temporary.
Organic revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025 is expected to be in the low single-digit percentage range compared to the same period of the previous year, while the adjusted EBITDA margin will be around 19%. This means that overall growth in the first half of 2025 will be lower than anticipated. Even taking into account the expected significantly stronger second half of 2025, the original guidance for the 2025 financial year will therefore not be achievable.
In the 2025 financial year, the company now expects organic revenue growth of 1 to 2% compared to the previous year (previously: 3 to 5%) and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20% (previously 22%). Adjusted EPS will decline in the low double-digit percentage range compared to the previous year (previously: growth in a high single-digit percentage range).
Gerresheimer will provide a full update on the Q2 and H1 results for 2025, as well as on the mid-term guidance, on July 10, 2025, as scheduled.
In view of the guidance adjustment for the 2025 financial year, the Executive Board has decided to submit a new dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting on June 5, 2025, to maintain the company's financial flexibility. According to this proposal, the dividend to be paid for the 2024 financial year will be reduced to the minimum of 4% of the share capital, this corresponds to EUR 0.04 per share instead of the previous EUR 1.25 per share. The Supervisory Board will promptly discuss such an adjustment to the dividend proposal.
______________________
End of inside information
Conference Call
Gerresheimer will hold a conference call today, June 2, 2025 at 4.00 pm CEST.
https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=1624044&linkSecurityString=4090e3e40
Registration Webcast:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/gerresheimer-2025-06
Contact Gerresheimer AG
Investor Relations
Guido Pickert
T +49 211 6181 220
Media
Jutta Lorberg
End of Inside Information
02-Jun-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-00
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Indices:
|MDAX (Aktie)
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2148792
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2148792 02-Jun-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:40
|EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Anpassung der Prognose für 2025 (EQS Group)
|
11:40
|EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Adjustment of Guidance for 2025 (EQS Group)
|
30.05.25
|MDAX-Titel Gerresheimer-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Gerresheimer-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: MDAX letztendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.25
|Finanzinvestoren haben offenbar Gerresheimer im Visier - Aktie legt deutlich zu (dpa-AFX)
|
28.05.25