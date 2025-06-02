EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Adjustment of Guidance for 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Dividend

Gerresheimer AG: Adjustment of Guidance for 2025



02-Jun-2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Gerresheimer AG: Adjustment of Guidance for 2025

Duesseldorf, June 2, 2025. Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6) is adjusting its guidance for 2025. This is due in particular to continuing subdued demand in the cosmetics market and a decline in demand for containment solutions for oral liquid medications, which the company considers to be temporary.

Organic revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025 is expected to be in the low single-digit percentage range compared to the same period of the previous year, while the adjusted EBITDA margin will be around 19%. This means that overall growth in the first half of 2025 will be lower than anticipated. Even taking into account the expected significantly stronger second half of 2025, the original guidance for the 2025 financial year will therefore not be achievable.

In the 2025 financial year, the company now expects organic revenue growth of 1 to 2% compared to the previous year (previously: 3 to 5%) and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20% (previously 22%). Adjusted EPS will decline in the low double-digit percentage range compared to the previous year (previously: growth in a high single-digit percentage range).

Gerresheimer will provide a full update on the Q2 and H1 results for 2025, as well as on the mid-term guidance, on July 10, 2025, as scheduled.

In view of the guidance adjustment for the 2025 financial year, the Executive Board has decided to submit a new dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting on June 5, 2025, to maintain the company's financial flexibility. According to this proposal, the dividend to be paid for the 2024 financial year will be reduced to the minimum of 4% of the share capital, this corresponds to EUR 0.04 per share instead of the previous EUR 1.25 per share. The Supervisory Board will promptly discuss such an adjustment to the dividend proposal.

______________________

End of inside information

Conference Call

Gerresheimer will hold a conference call today, June 2, 2025 at 4.00 pm CEST.



Registration Telephone Conference:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=1624044&linkSecurityString=4090e3e40

Registration Webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/gerresheimer-2025-06

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Investor Relations

Guido Pickert

Vice President Investor Relations

T +49 211 6181 220

gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com

Media

Jutta Lorberg

Head of Corporate Communication

T +49 211 6181 264

jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com