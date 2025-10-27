EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Doubling of EBIT in the first nine months of 2025 and adjustment of the revenue and gross profit forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast

Hypoport SE: Doubling of EBIT in the first nine months of 2025 and adjustment of the revenue and gross profit forecast



27-Oct-2025 / 18:36 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Hypoport SE: Doubling of EBIT in the first nine months of 2025 and adjustment of the revenue and gross profit forecast

Berlin, October 27, 2025: In today's board meeting, the preliminary business figures of the Hypoport Group for Q3 2025 were evaluated.

Based on this, the Hypoport board expects the following results for Q3/25:

• Revenue: +11% to approx. €154 million (Q3/24 adjusted*: €139.1 million)

• Gross profit: +19% to approx. €67 million (Q3/24 adjusted*: €56.4 million)

• EBIT: +120% to approx. €7.6 million (Q3/24 adjusted*: €3.4 million)





The main driver behind the Group's increase in revenue and gross profit, as well as the doubling of EBIT, is the strong business performance in the private mortgage business within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment.

The following preliminary figures have been calculated for the Q1-Q3 2025 results:

• Revenue: +12% to approx. €459 million (Q1-Q3 2024 adjusted*: €409.6 million)

• Gross profit: +16% to approx. €197 million (Q1-Q3 2024 adjusted*: €170.5 million)

• EBIT: +101% to approx. €23.6 million (Q1-Q3 2024 adjusted*: €11.7 million)

Due to the increasingly weaker performance throughout the year of Starpool Finanz GmbH, a joint venture with Deutsche Bank, the Executive Board has decided to adjust the 2025 annual forecast as follows:

For the full year 2025, Hypoport now expects revenue of at least €600 million (previously €640 million) and gross profit of at least €260 million (previously €270 million). The Executive Board maintains its EBIT forecast unchanged, between €30 million and €36 million.

Hypoport will publish its final Q3/25 results as planned on Monday, 10 November 2025.

* Due to the reclassification of revenues from Starpool a joint venture in the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment (see notes to the consolidated financial statements 2024, page 76 ff.) from a net to a gross presentation, as well as a corrected revenue allocation, an adjustment of the previous year's figures was made.

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ