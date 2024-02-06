EQS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE expects EBIT margin close to 5 % for 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results

STRABAG SE expects EBIT margin close to 5 % for 2023



06-Feb-2024 / 12:01 CET/CEST

STRABAG SE expects EBIT margin close to 5 % for 2023 EBIT margin for 2023 financial year expected close to 5 %

Output volume in 2023 above previous year’s figure at around € 19 billion

The Management Board of STRABAG SE announces that, based on today’s internal evaluation of all information, the EBIT margin for 2023 is expected to be close to 5 %. This represents an increase on the previously forecast EBIT margin as well as higher earnings than expected for the 2023 financial year. At around € 19 billion, the output volume in 2023 will increase as expected compared to the previous year’s figure of € 17.7 billion.



The increased guidance is due to positive influences on earnings resulting from the strong market positions in the North + West segment.



Due to the economic challenges within the construction industry, however, the increased earnings for the 2023 financial year do not change the target of generating an EBIT margin of at least 4 % in the coming financial years.



