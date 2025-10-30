EQS-Adhoc: STRATEC REPORTS SUPPLY CHAIN-RELATED PRODUCTION DELAYS, ADJUSTMENT TO 2025 SALES GUIDANCE AND PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR 9M/2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast

STRATEC REPORTS SUPPLY CHAIN-RELATED PRODUCTION DELAYS, ADJUSTMENT TO 2025 SALES GUIDANCE AND PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR 9M/2025



30-Oct-2025 / 15:25 CET/CEST

Birkenfeld, October 30, 2025

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX), expects to witness temporary interruptions to the supply of input materials for some of its system lines in the fourth quarter of 2025. In particular, in connection with trade policy tensions a supply chain interruption has arisen in recent weeks for a specific type of magnet with impurities relating to export-restricted rare earths (0.1% share of affected production batch). Against this backdrop, delivery backlogs already arose for system deliveries in the third quarter of 2025. Following close communication with its suppliers, STRATEC now no longer expects to receive sufficient quantities of input materials to make up for these delivery backlogs or for the production volumes originally planned for the fourth quarter of 2025. Furthermore, global tariff conflicts are leading to greater fluctuations in customers’ order behavior and to associated inventory optimization measures. These particularly affect the Service Parts and Consumables business.

In view of these factors, the Board of Management has decided to adjust its sales guidance for the 2025 financial year. STRATEC now expects its consolidated sales at constant currency to approximately match the previous year’s figure (previously: “consolidated sales at constant currency to show growth in a low to medium single-digit percentage range”). Despite the lower sales base hereby forecast and negative currency items, STRATEC nevertheless expects to achieve the lower end of the forecast corridor of around 10.0% to 12.0% for its adjusted EBIT margin. This expected intra-year rise in profitability in the fourth quarter of 2025 is attributable to benefits of scale, efficiency measures, and higher earnings contributions from the realization of high-margin development sales.

Based on preliminary figures and despite the delivery backlogs that have already arisen, in the first nine months of 2025 STRATEC was able to increase its consolidated sales at constant currency year-on-year by 2.5% to € 175.6 million (9M/2024: € 173.0 million). The adjusted EBIT margin for the first nine months is expected to amount to 7.3% (9M/2024: 8.8%).

STRATEC will publish its definitive results and its Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of 2025 as planned on November 7, 2025.

