Talanx Aktie
WKN DE: TLX100 / ISIN: DE000TLX1005
|
12.11.2025 18:26:54
EQS-Adhoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Earnings forecast 2026: Talanx expects consolidated net income of approximately EUR 2.7 billion for the financial year 2026
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation – MAR)
Earnings forecast 2026: Talanx expects consolidated net income of approximately EUR 2.7 billion for the financial year 2026
Talanx AG expects to achieve a consolidated net income of around EUR 2.7 billion in the coming financial year 2026. The Management Board had originally assumed that it would be able to increase the consolidated net income generated in the financial year 2024 by 30% to around EUR 2.57 billion by 2027. Based on the Management Board’s current assessment, this target is now expected to be achieved and exceeded a year earlier than initially planned.
These expectations are subject to the proviso that major losses do not exceed the major loss budget, there is no turbulence on the capital markets and there are no significant currency fluctuations.
Contact:
Bernd Sablowsky
Head of Investor Relations
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Tel: +49 511 3747 2231
End of Inside Information
12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
|HDI-Platz 1
|30659 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 511 3747 2227
|Fax:
|+49 511 3747 2286
|E-mail:
|ir@talanx.com
|Internet:
|www.talanx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TLX1005
|WKN:
|TLX100
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2228800
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2228800 12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
