WKN DE: TLX100 / ISIN: DE000TLX1005

12.11.2025 18:26:54

EQS-Adhoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Earnings forecast 2026: Talanx expects consolidated net income of approximately EUR 2.7 billion for the financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Earnings forecast 2026: Talanx expects consolidated net income of approximately EUR 2.7 billion for the financial year 2026

12-Nov-2025 / 18:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

 

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation – MAR)

 

Earnings forecast 2026: Talanx expects consolidated net income of approximately EUR 2.7 billion for the financial year 2026

Talanx AG expects to achieve a consolidated net income of around EUR 2.7 billion in the coming financial year 2026. The Management Board had originally assumed that it would be able to increase the consolidated net income generated in the financial year 2024 by 30% to around EUR 2.57 billion by 2027. Based on the Management Board’s current assessment, this target is now expected to be achieved and exceeded a year earlier than initially planned.

These expectations are subject to the proviso that major losses do not exceed the major loss budget, there is no turbulence on the capital markets and there are no significant currency fluctuations.



Contact:
Bernd Sablowsky
Head of Investor Relations
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Tel: +49 511 3747 2231


End of Inside Information

12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 511 3747 2227
Fax: +49 511 3747 2286
E-mail: ir@talanx.com
Internet: www.talanx.com
ISIN: DE000TLX1005
WKN: TLX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2228800

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2228800  12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

