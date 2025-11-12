EQS-Adhoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Earnings forecast 2026: Talanx expects consolidated net income of approximately EUR 2.7 billion for the financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Earnings forecast 2026: Talanx expects consolidated net income of approximately EUR 2.7 billion for the financial year 2026



12-Nov-2025 / 18:26 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation – MAR)

Earnings forecast 2026: Talanx expects consolidated net income of approximately EUR 2.7 billion for the financial year 2026

Talanx AG expects to achieve a consolidated net income of around EUR 2.7 billion in the coming financial year 2026. The Management Board had originally assumed that it would be able to increase the consolidated net income generated in the financial year 2024 by 30% to around EUR 2.57 billion by 2027. Based on the Management Board’s current assessment, this target is now expected to be achieved and exceeded a year earlier than initially planned.

These expectations are subject to the proviso that major losses do not exceed the major loss budget, there is no turbulence on the capital markets and there are no significant currency fluctuations.

Contact:Bernd SablowskyHead of Investor RelationsHDI-Platz 130659 HannoverTel: +49 511 3747 2231