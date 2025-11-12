TUI Aktie

12.11.2025 14:55:44

EQS-Adhoc: TUI delivers strong preliminary FY 2025 results above expectations with underlying EBIT growth of +12.6% exceeding guidance of +9-11% at constant currency

EQS-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
TUI delivers strong preliminary FY 2025 results above expectations with underlying EBIT growth of +12.6% exceeding guidance of +9-11% at constant currency

12-Nov-2025 / 14:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside Information according to article 17 MAR

TUI delivers strong preliminary FY 2025 results above expectations with underlying EBIT growth of +12.6% exceeding guidance of +9-11% at constant currency

Hanover, 12 November 2025. TUI AG today announces its preliminary full year results for FY 2025, delivering strong Group underlying EBIT growth of +12.6% that exceeds the raised guidance provided in August 2025 of +9-11% at constant currency.

For the full year ended 30 September 2025, TUI Group achieved preliminary underlying EBIT of €1,459m, an increase of +12.6% year-on-year at constant currency, €1,413m, up +9.0% respectively at actual rates (FY 2024: €1,296m). This strong EBIT performance was driven by record[1] results in Hotels & Resorts and Cruises, demonstrating the strength of TUI’s business model and successful conversion of investments into profitable growth.

Preliminary Group revenue of €24,185m represents +4.4% growth year-on-year at constant currency, €24,179m, +4.4% at actual rates (FY 2024: €23,167m). Both of TUI’s segments contributed to this growth. This compares with the August guidance where TUI indicated revenue would be at the lower end of the+5-10% range at constant currency.

TUI will provide further details on its FY 2025 performance, outlook for FY 2026, and new shareholder return strategy, when it publishes its full year results on 10 December 2025.

[1] Since the merger of TUI AG and TUI Travel in 2014

For further information, please contact:
 
ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:
Nicola Gehrt, Group Director Investor Relations
+ 49 (0)511 566 1435

Adrian Bell, Senior Investor Relations Manager
+ 49 (0)511 566 2332

Stefan Keese, Senior Investor Relations Manager
+ 49 (0)511 566 1387

Zara Wajahat, Investor Relations Manager
+ 44 (0)158 264 4710

Anika Heske, Investor Relations Manager, Retail Investors & AGM
+ 49 (0)511 566 1425

 
MEDIA ENQUIRIES:
 

Magnus Hüttenberend, Group Director Media Relations, Sponsoring & Social Media
+ 49 (0)511 566 6060

Linda Jonczyk, Senior Manager Finance & Transformation Communications                              
+ 49 (0)511 566 6022

 		  
   
   


End of Inside Information

12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
30625 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 566-1425
Fax: +49 (0)511 566-1096
E-mail: Investor.Relations@tui.com
Internet: www.tuigroup.com
ISIN: DE000TUAG505
WKN: TUAG50
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 2228540

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2228540  12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

