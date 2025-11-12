TUI Aktie
WKN DE: TUAG50 / ISIN: DE000TUAG505
|
12.11.2025 14:55:44
EQS-Adhoc: TUI delivers strong preliminary FY 2025 results above expectations with underlying EBIT growth of +12.6% exceeding guidance of +9-11% at constant currency
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Inside Information according to article 17 MAR
TUI delivers strong preliminary FY 2025 results above expectations with underlying EBIT growth of +12.6% exceeding guidance of +9-11% at constant currency
Hanover, 12 November 2025. TUI AG today announces its preliminary full year results for FY 2025, delivering strong Group underlying EBIT growth of +12.6% that exceeds the raised guidance provided in August 2025 of +9-11% at constant currency.
For the full year ended 30 September 2025, TUI Group achieved preliminary underlying EBIT of €1,459m, an increase of +12.6% year-on-year at constant currency, €1,413m, up +9.0% respectively at actual rates (FY 2024: €1,296m). This strong EBIT performance was driven by record[1] results in Hotels & Resorts and Cruises, demonstrating the strength of TUI’s business model and successful conversion of investments into profitable growth.
Preliminary Group revenue of €24,185m represents +4.4% growth year-on-year at constant currency, €24,179m, +4.4% at actual rates (FY 2024: €23,167m). Both of TUI’s segments contributed to this growth. This compares with the August guidance where TUI indicated revenue would be at the lower end of the+5-10% range at constant currency.
TUI will provide further details on its FY 2025 performance, outlook for FY 2026, and new shareholder return strategy, when it publishes its full year results on 10 December 2025.
End of Inside Information
12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TUI AG
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 566-1425
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 566-1096
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@tui.com
|Internet:
|www.tuigroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG505
|WKN:
|TUAG50
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|2228540
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2228540 12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
