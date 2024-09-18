|
18.09.2024 18:31:45
EQS-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Initiation of the process to conclude a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
Bochum, 18 September 2024
Initiation of the process to conclude a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE
Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”) and Deutsche Wohnen SE (“Deutsche Wohnen”) agreed today to enter into discussions on the conclusion of a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement pursuant to section 291 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) between Vonovia as the controlling company and Deutsche Wohnen as the controlled company and to initiate the necessary preparatory measures.
The domination and profit and loss transfer agreement will include an offer by Vonovia to the minority shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen to acquire their shares in exchange for newly issued shares of Vonovia, and provide for an annual compensation payment for the duration of the agreement. Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen will determine the final details of the provisions regarding the exchange offer and the annual compensation payment under the agreement in accordance with legal requirements.
Vonovia expects that extraordinary general meetings of Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen will be asked to vote to approve the conclusion of this agreement in December 2024.
***
Forward-looking statements contained in this release are not statements of fact and are characterised by the words "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Vonovia SE. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Vonovia SE has made to the best of its knowledge, but make no statement as to their If forward-looking statements are contained in this document, they do not represent facts and are characterised by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Vonovia SE. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Vonovia SE has made to the best of its knowledge, but make no statement as to their future accuracy (this applies in particular to matters that are beyond Vonovia SE's control). Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and are usually beyond Vonovia SE's control. It should be noted that actual future results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. It cannot be ruled out that Vonovia SE will change its intentions and estimates as expressed in documents or communications after publication.
Contact:
Vonovia SE
Rene Hoffmann
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +49(0)234 314 - 1629
Rene.Hoffmann@vonovia.de
End of Inside Information
18-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 234 314 1609
|Fax:
|+49 234 314 2995
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@vonovia.de
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1ML7J1
|WKN:
|A1ML7J
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1989987
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1989987 18-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
|10.09.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.09.24
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.08.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.24
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|32,69
|-0,27%
