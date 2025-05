EQS-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Supervisory Board decides on early CEO succession plan

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Bochum, 6 May 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE and the current chairman of the Management Board (CEO), Mr. Rolf Buch, have mutually agreed to terminate his contract early in order to enable an orderly long-term succession. Mr. Buch will step down as CEO and member of the Management Board at the end of the year, at the latest on 31 December 2025. Mr. Buch will be succeeded by Mr. Luka Mucic, currently Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Vodafone Group plc and previously long-standing Chief Financial Officer and COO of SAP SE. The Supervisory Board intends to appoint Mr. Mucic to the Management Board of Vonovia at the end of the fourth quarter 2025. Contact:



Vonovia SE

Rene Hoffmann

Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +49(0)234 314 - 1629

Rene.Hoffmann@vonovia.de



Vonovia SE

Nina Henckel

Head of Corporate Media Relations

Telephone +49(0)234 314 – 1909

Vonovia SE
Rene Hoffmann
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +49(0)234 314 - 1629
Rene.Hoffmann@vonovia.de

Vonovia SE
Nina Henckel
Head of Corporate Media Relations
Telephone +49(0)234 314 – 1909
Nina.Henckel@vonovia.de



