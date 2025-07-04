Wolford Aktie
WKN: 83400 / ISIN: AT0000834007
|
04.07.2025 11:01:14
EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Appointment of Marco Pozzo to the Management Board as the Deputy CEO
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Supervisory Board of Wolford AG has decided to appoint Marco Pozzo as a new member to the Management Board for a period of three years, with effect from July 7th, 2025. Marco Pozzo will act as the Deputy CEO.
End of Inside Information
04-Jul-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolford AG
|Wolfordstrasse 1
|6900 Bregenz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43/5574/6900
|E-mail:
|investor@wolford.com
|Internet:
|www.wolford.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000834007
|WKN:
|83400
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2165374
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2165374 04-Jul-2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!