EQS-AFR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.04.2024 / 08:33 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.gea.com/de/company/investor-relations/events-releases/quarterly-reports/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/events-releases/quarterly-reports/

Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
