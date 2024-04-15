EQS-AFR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



15.04.2024 / 08:33 CET/CEST

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

https://www.gea.com/de/company/investor-relations/events-releases/quarterly-reports/ 

https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/events-releases/quarterly-reports/

