EQS-AGM: VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 77th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 30, 2024

30.04.2024 / 19:39 CET/CEST
Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voting results for the 77th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 30, 2024

TOP 2 Resolution to formally approve the appropriation of the net profit reported in the 2023 annual financial statements

322,351,134 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

322,351,134 total number of valid votes submitted

92.79 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

322,349,964 FOR-Votes (=99.99 %) 

1,170  AGAINST-Votes (=0.01 %) 

 

TOP 3 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Executive Board for financial year 2023

322,171,664 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

322,171,664 total number of valid votes submitted

92.73 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

321,836,197 FOR-Votes (=99.90 %) 

335,467 AGAINST-Votes (=0.10 %) 

 

TOP 4 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2023

278,263,343 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

278,263,343 total number of valid votes submitted

80.10 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

277,927,876 FOR-Votes (=99.88 %) 

335,467 AGAINST-Votes (=0.12 %) 

 

TOP 5 Appointment of the auditor of the financial statements, consolidated financial statements and sustainability report for financial year 2024

322,351,234 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

322,351,234 total number of valid votes submitted

92.79 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

322,330,449 FOR-Votes (=99.99 %) 

20,785  AGAINST-Votes (=0.01 %) 

 

TOP 6 Resolution to formally approve the remuneration report presenting the remuneration paid to the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards of VERBUND AG for financial year 2023

322,061,765 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

322,061,765 total number of valid votes submitted

92.70 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

318,303,141 FOR-Votes (=98.83 %) 

3,758,624 AGAINST-Votes (=1.17 %) 

 

TOP 7.1 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Martin Ohneberg

322,346,660 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

322,346,660 total number of valid votes submitted

92.78 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

310,155,508 FOR-Votes (=96.22 %) 

12,191,152 AGAINST-Votes (=3.78 %) 

 

TOP 7.2 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Ingrid Hengster

322,343,599 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

322,343,599 total number of valid votes submitted

92.78 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

310,612,791 FOR-Votes (=96.36 %) 

11,730,808 AGAINST-Votes (=3.64 %) 

 

TOP 7.3 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Univ.-Prof. Dr. Eva Eberhartinger

322,346,660 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

322,346,660 total number of valid votes submitted

92.78 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

310,655,952 FOR-Votes (=96.37 %) 

11,690,708 AGAINST-Votes (=3.63 %) 

 

TOP 7.4 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dipl.-Ing. Eckhardt Rümmler

322,346,660 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

322,346,660 total number of valid votes submitted

92.78 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

322,065,198 FOR-Votes (=99.91 %) 

281,462 AGAINST-Votes (=0.09 %) 

 

TOP 8 Resolution on the new version of the Articles of Association

322,347,454 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:

322,347,454 total number of valid votes submitted

92.78 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes

317,200,157 FOR-Votes (=98.40 %) 

5,147,297 AGAINST-Votes (=1.60 %) 


30.04.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043-1-53113-52604
Fax: 0043-1-53113-52694
E-mail: investor-relations@verbund.com
Internet: www.verbund.com
ISIN: AT0000746409
WKN: 877738
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
