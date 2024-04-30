EQS-AGM: VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 77th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 30, 2024

EQS-News: Verbund AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 77th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 30, 2024



30.04.2024 / 19:39 CET/CEST

Voting results for the 77th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 30, 2024 TOP 2 Resolution to formally approve the appropriation of the net profit reported in the 2023 annual financial statements 322,351,134 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 322,351,134 total number of valid votes submitted 92.79 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 322,349,964 FOR-Votes (=99.99 %) 1,170 AGAINST-Votes (=0.01 %) TOP 3 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Executive Board for financial year 2023 322,171,664 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 322,171,664 total number of valid votes submitted 92.73 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 321,836,197 FOR-Votes (=99.90 %) 335,467 AGAINST-Votes (=0.10 %) TOP 4 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2023 278,263,343 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 278,263,343 total number of valid votes submitted 80.10 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 277,927,876 FOR-Votes (=99.88 %) 335,467 AGAINST-Votes (=0.12 %) TOP 5 Appointment of the auditor of the financial statements, consolidated financial statements and sustainability report for financial year 2024 322,351,234 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 322,351,234 total number of valid votes submitted 92.79 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 322,330,449 FOR-Votes (=99.99 %) 20,785 AGAINST-Votes (=0.01 %) TOP 6 Resolution to formally approve the remuneration report presenting the remuneration paid to the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards of VERBUND AG for financial year 2023 322,061,765 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 322,061,765 total number of valid votes submitted 92.70 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 318,303,141 FOR-Votes (=98.83 %) 3,758,624 AGAINST-Votes (=1.17 %) TOP 7.1 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Martin Ohneberg 322,346,660 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 322,346,660 total number of valid votes submitted 92.78 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 310,155,508 FOR-Votes (=96.22 %) 12,191,152 AGAINST-Votes (=3.78 %) TOP 7.2 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Ingrid Hengster 322,343,599 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 322,343,599 total number of valid votes submitted 92.78 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 310,612,791 FOR-Votes (=96.36 %) 11,730,808 AGAINST-Votes (=3.64 %) TOP 7.3 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Univ.-Prof. Dr. Eva Eberhartinger 322,346,660 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 322,346,660 total number of valid votes submitted 92.78 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 310,655,952 FOR-Votes (=96.37 %) 11,690,708 AGAINST-Votes (=3.63 %) TOP 7.4 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dipl.-Ing. Eckhardt Rümmler 322,346,660 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 322,346,660 total number of valid votes submitted 92.78 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 322,065,198 FOR-Votes (=99.91 %) 281,462 AGAINST-Votes (=0.09 %) TOP 8 Resolution on the new version of the Articles of Association 322,347,454 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 322,347,454 total number of valid votes submitted 92.78 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 317,200,157 FOR-Votes (=98.40 %) 5,147,297 AGAINST-Votes (=1.60 %)

