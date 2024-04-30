EQS-AGM: VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 77th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 30, 2024

|
TOP 2 Resolution to formally approve the appropriation of the net profit reported in the 2023 annual financial statements
322,351,134 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
322,351,134 total number of valid votes submitted
92.79 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
322,349,964 FOR-Votes (=99.99 %)
1,170 AGAINST-Votes (=0.01 %)
TOP 3 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Executive Board for financial year 2023
322,171,664 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
322,171,664 total number of valid votes submitted
92.73 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
321,836,197 FOR-Votes (=99.90 %)
335,467 AGAINST-Votes (=0.10 %)
TOP 4 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2023
278,263,343 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
278,263,343 total number of valid votes submitted
80.10 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
277,927,876 FOR-Votes (=99.88 %)
335,467 AGAINST-Votes (=0.12 %)
TOP 5 Appointment of the auditor of the financial statements, consolidated financial statements and sustainability report for financial year 2024
322,351,234 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
322,351,234 total number of valid votes submitted
92.79 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
322,330,449 FOR-Votes (=99.99 %)
20,785 AGAINST-Votes (=0.01 %)
TOP 6 Resolution to formally approve the remuneration report presenting the remuneration paid to the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards of VERBUND AG for financial year 2023
322,061,765 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
322,061,765 total number of valid votes submitted
92.70 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
318,303,141 FOR-Votes (=98.83 %)
3,758,624 AGAINST-Votes (=1.17 %)
TOP 7.1 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Martin Ohneberg
322,346,660 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
322,346,660 total number of valid votes submitted
92.78 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
310,155,508 FOR-Votes (=96.22 %)
12,191,152 AGAINST-Votes (=3.78 %)
TOP 7.2 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Ingrid Hengster
322,343,599 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
322,343,599 total number of valid votes submitted
92.78 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
310,612,791 FOR-Votes (=96.36 %)
11,730,808 AGAINST-Votes (=3.64 %)
TOP 7.3 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Univ.-Prof. Dr. Eva Eberhartinger
322,346,660 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
322,346,660 total number of valid votes submitted
92.78 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
310,655,952 FOR-Votes (=96.37 %)
11,690,708 AGAINST-Votes (=3.63 %)
TOP 7.4 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dipl.-Ing. Eckhardt Rümmler
322,346,660 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
322,346,660 total number of valid votes submitted
92.78 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
322,065,198 FOR-Votes (=99.91 %)
281,462 AGAINST-Votes (=0.09 %)
TOP 8 Resolution on the new version of the Articles of Association
322,347,454 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
322,347,454 total number of valid votes submitted
92.78 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
317,200,157 FOR-Votes (=98.40 %)
5,147,297 AGAINST-Votes (=1.60 %)
30.04.2024 CET/CEST
