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17.08.2026 14:34:13

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

17.08.2026 / 14:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 2nd Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – August 17, 2026 – In the period from August 10, 2026, until and including August 14, 2026, a number of 695,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
08/10/2026 38,931 51.4858 XETA
08/10/2026 13,227 51.4354 TQEX
08/10/2026 50,495 51.4590 CEUX
08/10/2026 7,347 51.5178 AQEU
08/11/2026 73,357 51.3283 XETA
08/11/2026 12,770 51.2615 TQEX
08/11/2026 54,560 51.3046 CEUX
08/11/2026 9,313 51.2938 AQEU
08/12/2026 51,065 51.3078 XETA
08/12/2026 13,724 51.2734 TQEX
08/12/2026 53,633 51.2928 CEUX
08/12/2026 6,578 51.2833 AQEU
08/13/2026 44,866 50.2759 XETA
08/13/2026 14,919 50.3299 TQEX
08/13/2026 56,034 50.3022 CEUX
08/13/2026 4,181 50.2940 AQEU
08/14/2026 80,734 50.6054 XETA
08/14/2026 19,568 50.6139 TQEX
08/14/2026 80,444 50.6337 CEUX
08/14/2026 9,254 50.5336 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including August 14, 2026, amounts to a number of 1,240,000 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


17.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com
LEI Code: 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

 
End of News EQS News Service

2384116  17.08.2026 CET/CEST

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