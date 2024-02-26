EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

26.02.2024 14:00:03

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2023 / 2024 – Tranche 1

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

In the time period from 19 February 2024 until and including 23 February 2024, a number of 136,216 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 8 November 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
19 February 2024 31,086 37.50
20 February 2024 40,042 37.44
21 February 2024 26,088 37.58
22 February 2024 10,000 37.86
23 February 2024 29,000 37.68

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 9 November 2023 until and including 23 February 2024 amounts to 2,690,836 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

 

Düsseldorf, 26 February 2024

 

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

 

The Executive Board

 


Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
