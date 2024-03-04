EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Change notification regarding interruption of share buyback

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



04.03.2024

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Düsseldorf, 4 March 2024

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 – Change Notification

Suspension of the share buyback program in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2024

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ("GEA") has announced a share buyback program by means of ad hoc notification dated 7 November 2023 and initial announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated 8 November 2023. The share buyback is being conducted since 9 November 2023.

The company has already announced in the initial announcement that the share buyback program can be suspended at any time where needed and legally permitted.

In connection with both the publication of the convocation of the Annual General Meeting and the conduction of the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2024, no shares shall be repurchased.

Therefore, no shares will be bought back by the credit institution acting on behalf of and for the account of GEA in the following periods: