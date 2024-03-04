EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

04.03.2024 14:15:04

04.03.2024 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Düsseldorf, 4 March 2024

 

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052  Change Notification

 

Suspension of the share buyback program in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2024

 

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ("GEA") has announced a share buyback program by means of ad hoc notification dated 7 November 2023 and initial announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated 8 November 2023. The share buyback is being conducted since 9 November 2023.

The company has already announced in the initial announcement that the share buyback program can be suspended at any time where needed and legally permitted.

In connection with both the publication of the convocation of the Annual General Meeting and the conduction of the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2024, no shares shall be repurchased.

Therefore, no shares will be bought back by the credit institution acting on behalf of and for the account of GEA in the following periods:

  • 7 March until 11 March 2024 (including the first and the last day);
  • 23 April until 3 May 2024 (including the first and the last day).

 


Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
