|
25.03.2024 14:00:03
EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2023 / 2024 – Tranche 1
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
20 Interim Reporting
In the time period from 18 March 2024 until and including 22 March 2024, a number of 134,300 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 8 November 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 9 November 2023 until and including 22 March 2024 amounts to 3,130,474 shares.
The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.
Duesseldorf, 25 March 2024
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
25.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1866499 25.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GEAmehr Nachrichten
|
14:00
|EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14:00
|EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
22.03.24
|EQS-News: GEA’s factory in Elsdorf sets new standards in pharmaceutical production (EQS Group)
|
22.03.24
|EQS-News: GEAs Fabrik in Elsdorf setzt neue Maßstäbe in der Pharmaproduktion (EQS Group)
|
19.03.24
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.24
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: So performt der MDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18.03.24
|EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)