EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

22.04.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2023 / 2024 – Tranche 1

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

24 Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 15 April 2024 until and including 19 April 2024, a number of 215,892 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 8 November 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
15 April 2024 19,000 38.04
16 April 2024 56,892 37.47
17 April 2024 55,000 37.33
18 April 2024 0 -
19 April 2024 85,000 36.90

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 9 November 2023 until and including 19 April 2024 amounts to 3,752,502 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

 

Duesseldorf, 22 April 2024

 

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

 

The Executive Board

 


Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
1885819  22.04.2024 CET/CEST

