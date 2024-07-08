EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



08.07.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2023 / 2024 – Tranche 2

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share Buyback – 5 Interim Reporting

In the time period from July 01, 2024, until and including July 05, 2024, a number of 96,419 shares was bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the second tranche of the share buyback was announced on 8 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 01/07/2024 31,441 39.3636 02/07/2024 18,119 39.5686 03/07/2024 16,859 40.1541 04/07/2024 10,000 40.2214 05/07/2024 20,000 40.2171

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback/).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of June 3, 2024, until and including July 05, 2024, amounts to 878,417 shares.

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Düsseldorf, July 8, 2024

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board