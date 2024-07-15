EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



15.07.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2023 / 2024 – Tranche 2

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share Buyback – 6 Interim Reporting

In the time period from July 08, 2024, until and including July 12, 2024, a number of 249,391 shares was bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the second tranche of the share buyback was announced on 8 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 08/07/2024 39,629 39.7316 09/07/2024 75,000 39.2036 10/07/2024 72,061 39.0987 11/07/2024 49,483 39.2497 12/07/2024 13,218 40.1109

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback/).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of June 3, 2024, until and including July 12, 2024, amounts to 1.127,808 shares.

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Düsseldorf, July 15, 2024

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board