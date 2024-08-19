|
19.08.2024 14:00:03
EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2023 / 2024 – Tranche 2
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share Buyback – 11 Interim Reporting
In the time period from August 12, 2024, until and including August 16, 2024, a number of 20,713 shares was bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the second tranche of the share buyback was announced on 8 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback/).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of June 3, 2024, until and including August 16, 2024, amounts to 1,858,491 shares.
The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.
Düsseldorf, August 19, 2024
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
19.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1970571 19.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GEAmehr Nachrichten
|
14:00
|EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
14:00
|EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
15.08.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC hebt Ziel für Gea Group auf 46 Euro - 'Outperform' (dpa-AFX)
|
12.08.24
|EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12.08.24
|EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12.08.24
|MDAX-Papier GEA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in GEA von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|GEA-Aktie fester: Gewinn zieht an (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Gea gefragt - Margendetails überzeugen bei endgültigen Zahlen (dpa-AFX)