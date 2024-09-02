EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



02.09.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2023 / 2024 – Tranche 2

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share Buyback – 13th Interim Reporting

In the time period from August 26, 2024, until and including August 30, 2024, a number of 3,337 shares was bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the second tranche of the share buyback was announced on 8 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 26/08/2024 1,000 40.7747 27/08/2024 1,000 40.9775 28/08/2024 1,000 41.2509 29/08/2024 271 41.3474 30/08/2024 66 41.5000

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback/).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of June 3, 2024, until and including August 30, 2024, amounts to 1.883.997 shares.

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Düsseldorf, September 2, 2024

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board