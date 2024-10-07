|
07.10.2024 14:00:03
EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2023 / 2024 – Tranche 2
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share Buyback – 18th Interim Reporting
In the time period from September 30, 2024, until and including October 4, 2024, a number of 13,000 shares was bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the second tranche of the share buyback was announced on 8 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback/).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of June 3, 2024, until and including October 4, 2024, amounts to 2,016,110 shares.
The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.
Duesseldorf, October 7, 2024
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
