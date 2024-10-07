Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
07.10.2024 14:00:03

EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07.10.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2023 / 2024 – Tranche 2

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Share Buyback – 18th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from September 30, 2024, until and including October 4, 2024, a number of 13,000 shares was bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the second tranche of the share buyback was announced on 8 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
30/09/2024 5,000 43.9357
01/10/2024 5,000 43.9772
02/10/2024 1,000 45.5806
03/10/2024 1,000 44.9985
04/10/2024 1,000 45.5268

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback/).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of June 3, 2024, until and including October 4, 2024, amounts to 2,016,110 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

 

Duesseldorf, October 7, 2024

 

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

 

The Executive Board

 


