EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 1st Interim Announcement

IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information



01.12.2025 / 13:03 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IONOS Group SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 1st Interim Announcement

In the period from 26 November 2025 up to and including 28 November 2025, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 60,479 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 25 November 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 26 November 2025.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR

(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) 26.11.2025 31,476 27.6317 27.11.2025 16,566 27.8379 28.11.2025 12,437 27.8702



Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 26 November 2025 is 60,479 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, 01 December 2025

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board