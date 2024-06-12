EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

12.06.2024

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 12th interim notification

Walldorf, June 12, 2024

In the time period from June 3, 2024 until and including June 7, 2024, a number of 536,783 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2024-06-03 227,085 168.58 38,281,625.96 2024-06-04 199,859 168.94 33,763,320.07 2024-06-05 109,839 170.21 18,695,553.40 2024-06-06 0 0.00 0.00 2024-06-07 0 0.00 0.00 Total 536,783 169.24 90,740,499.43



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including June 7, 2024 amounts to 4,821,354 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board