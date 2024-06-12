|
12.06.2024 15:03:35
EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE
/ Share Buy Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 12th interim notification
Walldorf, June 12, 2024
In the time period from June 3, 2024 until and including June 7, 2024, a number of 536,783 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including June 7, 2024 amounts to 4,821,354 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board
12.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1923777 12.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten
|
12.06.24
|TecDAX-Handel aktuell: TecDAX verbucht letztendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.24
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: STOXX 50 steigt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Euro STOXX 50 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.24
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: DAX zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.24
|XETRA-Handel: So bewegt sich der TecDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.24
|Aufschläge in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 am Mittwochnachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.24
|Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: DAX liegt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.24
|Börse Europa: So steht der STOXX 50 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)