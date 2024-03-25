EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE
TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
25.03.2024 / 16:22 CET/CEST
|Acquisition of treasury shares - 15. Interim announcement
|Göppingen – 25 March 2024 – In the period from 18 March 2024 up to and including 21 March 2024, a number of 404,309 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 12 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 13 December 2023.
|The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
|The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
|The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 13 December 2023 up to and including 21 March 2024 amounts to a number of 5,769,544 shares.
|The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities.
