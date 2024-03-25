EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information



25.03.2024 / 16:22 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Acquisition of treasury shares - 15. Interim announcement Göppingen – 25 March 2024 – In the period from 18 March 2024 up to and including 21 March 2024, a number of 404,309 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 12 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 13 December 2023. The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows: Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

(€) 18 March 2024 110,124 13.4479 19 March 2024 107,917 13.3265 20 March 2024 106,806 13.3618 21 March 2024 79,462 13.5438 The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback. The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 13 December 2023 up to and including 21 March 2024 amounts to a number of 5,769,544 shares. The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities. Contact

TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

