EQS-DD: adidas AG: Harm Ohlmeyer, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.05.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Harm Last name(s): Ohlmeyer





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adidas AG

b) LEI

549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



224.80 EUR 37316.80 EUR



224.70 EUR 76398.00 EUR



224.60 EUR 99273.20 EUR



224.50 EUR 79024.00 EUR



224.40 EUR 109731.60 EUR



224.30 EUR 77159.20 EUR



224.20 EUR 76228.00 EUR



224.10 EUR 77314.50 EUR



224.00 EUR 48832.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



224.3996 EUR 681277.30 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange - XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

06.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





