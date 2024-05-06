06.05.2024 17:45:48

EQS-DD: adidas AG: Harm Ohlmeyer, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.05.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Harm
Last name(s): Ohlmeyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adidas AG

b) LEI
549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















Price(s) Volume(s)
224.80 EUR 37316.80 EUR
224.70 EUR 76398.00 EUR
224.60 EUR 99273.20 EUR
224.50 EUR 79024.00 EUR
224.40 EUR 109731.60 EUR
224.30 EUR 77159.20 EUR
224.20 EUR 76228.00 EUR
224.10 EUR 77314.50 EUR
224.00 EUR 48832.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
224.3996 EUR 681277.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange - XETRA
MIC: XETR


06.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




91295  06.05.2024 CET/CEST



