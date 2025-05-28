AUTO1 Aktie

28.05.2025 22:01:07

EQS-DD: AUTO1 Group SE: Markus Boser, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.05.2025 / 22:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Boser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Notification from 27.05.2025 21:00 CEST comprised sales conducted during three days; whilst for each day a separate notification is required

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
24.9789 EUR 159,550.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
24.9789 EUR 159,550.4400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/05/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


28.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://ir.auto1-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99068  28.05.2025 CET/CEST





