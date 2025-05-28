EQS-DD: AUTO1 Group SE: Markus Boser, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.05.2025 / 22:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Markus Last name(s): Boser





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Amendment

Notification from 27.05.2025 21:00 CEST comprised sales conducted during three days; whilst for each day a separate notification is required

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI

391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2LQ884





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



24.9789 EUR 159,550.44 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



24.9789 EUR 159,550.4400 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

22/05/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

28.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





