EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Claudia Nemat, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.03.2024 / 15:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Claudia Last name(s): Nemat





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005557508





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



21.75 EUR 109750.50 EUR



21.745 EUR 160739.04 EUR



21.74 EUR 158071.54 EUR



21.735 EUR 125910.855 EUR



21.73 EUR 161866.77 EUR



21.725 EUR 119118.175 EUR



21.72 EUR 149802.84 EUR



21.715 EUR 258321.64 EUR



21.71 EUR 149733.87 EUR



21.705 EUR 100103.46 EUR



21.70 EUR 60933.60 EUR



21.695 EUR 93505.45 EUR



21.69 EUR 106346.07 EUR



21.685 EUR 139694.77 EUR



21.68 EUR 71327.20 EUR



21.675 EUR 69273.30 EUR



21.67 EUR 25787.30 EUR



21.665 EUR 216758.325 EUR



21.66 EUR 205315.14 EUR



21.665 EUR 36618.605 EUR



21.65 EUR 7577.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



21.7058 EUR 2526550.12 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

15/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: xetr MIC: XFRA





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

15.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





