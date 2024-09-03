03.09.2024 20:45:16

EQS-DD: DEUTZ AG: Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.09.2024 / 20:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian C.
Last name(s): Schulte

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DEUTZ AG

b) LEI
5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
4.62 EUR 1848.00 EUR
4.62 EUR 6006.00 EUR
4.62 EUR 4389.00 EUR
4.62 EUR 4389.00 EUR
4.63 EUR 122232.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.6288 EUR 138864.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


03.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




94035  03.09.2024 CET/CEST



